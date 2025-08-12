Peru mayor sets tentative Sept. 12 opening for Five Below

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski recently announced the projected grand opening date for Five Below is Sunday, Sept. 12. (Scott Anderson)

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski recently announced the projected grand opening date for Five Below is Sunday, Sept. 12.

The store has been in the workers since November 2023, when a planning and zoning commission meeting was set to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below.

Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less, with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.