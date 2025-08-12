Illinois Valley

Peru mayor sets tentative Sept. 12 opening for Five Below

Store has been in the works since late 2023 on former Kohl’s property

Crews install the front doors to the new Five Below store on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 between Kohl's and PetSmart in Peru. The 10,083 square foot building. Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski recently announced the projected grand opening date for Five Below is Sunday, Sept. 12. (Scott Anderson)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski recently announced the projected grand opening date for Five Below is Sunday, Sept. 12.

The store has been in the workers since November 2023, when a planning and zoning commission meeting was set to consider a petition to subdivide Kohl’s property and construct a 10,083-square-foot structure to be leased by Five Below.

Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less, with a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

La Salle County BusinessBusinessNewsTribuneEyes on EnterpriseIllinois Valley Front Headlines