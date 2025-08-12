Back to school by the numbers in the Illinois Valley

Families lined up for school supplies at the fourth annual Back to School Fair Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at the Oakland Park Commons in Streator, 701 S. Sterling St. (Billie Dimmig)

Another summer has flown by, and all of a sudden, it’s back to school for the younger residents of La Salle and Bureau counties. And as many veteran parents and teachers know, this time of year calls for more than just packing backpacks.

Behind the scenes, teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians in Ottawa, Streator, La Salle, Peru and Princeton all come together for a process that takes a lot of time and attention to detail.

Just how big of an undertaking is it to get kids ready for school? From parents to staff, here are some of the numbers behind getting kids college- and career-ready.

195,600

That’s how many cartons of milk were served last year in Ottawa Elementary School District 141. That’s about 48,900 gallons of milk - enough to fill more than three Olympic-sized swimming pools.

District 141 students will return to class on Thursday, Aug. 21, at Lincoln, Jefferson, McKinley and Shepherd schools.

The current enrollment is 1,752 and counting, according to Superintendent Marissa Darlington.

137

Miles driven daily by school buses in La Salle Elementary School District 122. That’s enough to trek to Rockford and back.

Students begin the 2025-26 school year on Friday, Aug. 15, attending Lincoln, Northside, Northwest and Southside elementary schools.

Enrollment is about 970 and counting, according to Superintendent Brian DeBernardi.

8,000

The number of pencils ordered for the 2025-26 school year for Streator Elementary District 44. End to end, that’s nearly a mile of pencils, and enough to stretch the length of 17 football fields.

(File photo) A long line of students make their way up a sidewalk Wednesday as they begin the first day of the 2024 school year at Centennial in Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Students in Streator Elementary School District 44 will begin the 2025-26 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 13, attending Centennial, Kimes and Northlawn elementary schools.

The current enrollment is 1,415 and counting, Superintendent Jeffrey Alstadt said.

14,885

The number of lunches served in March of the last school year in District 122. That’s nearly 750 meals a day.

48

The number of pencils that third graders at Peru Elementary District 124’s Northview will need to bring on the first day of school. According to online retailer Pencils Direct, a pencil can write between 45,000 and 50,000 words, meaning each student could write over two million words - enough to scribble “Moby-Dick” 10 times over.

Students in the Peru Elementary School District 124 will start the 2025-26 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 20, attending Parkside and Northview elementary schools.

175

Gallons of hand soap ordered by District 141 ahead of the 2025-26 school year.

That’s enough to fill a standard bathtub more than 11 times, and plenty to keep thousands of hands clean through countless science projects, art classes and lunch breaks.

96

The number of crayons each first grader in the Princeton Elementary District 115 is bringing this year. Laid out end to end, it’s the length of a small school bus and, in a classroom of 20, the length of half a football field.

Students in Princeton Elementary School District 115 will start the 2025-26 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 20, for grades 1 through 8, and on Thursday, Aug. 21, for kindergarten.

Enrollment from last year is 1,068.