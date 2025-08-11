Here is the list of couples granted La Salle County marriage licenses from July 16 through July 31, 2025.

Alexander William Martin of Downers Grove of Zahra Daneshian Sani of Downers Grove

Sabreena Noel Weisenberger of Sullivan of Violet Rain Milligan of Sullivan

Bradley William Everett of Ottawa and Melani Lea Simpson of Ottawa

Erik Tyler Milaicki of Peru and Mallory Kristine Bima of Oglesby

Kendale Demond Coleman of Toluca and Kelsey Michelle Martin of Toluca

Joseph Carroll Bryan of St. Louis, Missouri and Hannah Grace Wiggins of St. Louis, Missouri

Jason Alexander Menees of Peru and Kathlena Adela Cale of Peru

Blake Alexander Carlson of Ottawa and Lucy Jean Honiotes of Ottawa

Russell Joseph Anderson of Ottawa and Cynthia Mae Huhnke of Ottawa

Dylan Mathew Bauer of Bonfield and Devyn Rae Devore of Bonfield

Michael Ethan Alan Price of Mendota and Trinity Sky Phelan of Mendota

Camden John Elias of Streator and Kaeleigh Willow Carter of Streator

Ernest Lee Beasley Jr. of Sheridan and Lashay Angelisha Crue of Decatur

Kyle John Baker of Oglesby and Krystal Colleen Hanson of Oglesby

Jack Ryan Brady of Peru and Melissa Santiago Trilikis of Peru

Robert Charles King of Streator and Shannon Marie Tamborrino of Streator

John Patrick Fanning of Dalzell and Amber Marie Cullinan of Oglesby

David Robert Vissering Jr. of Streator and Nicole Lee Bierod of Streator

Isaac Corban Jewett of Ottawa and Kelsey Marie Ward of Marseilles

Alexander Jonathan Dolewski of Hoffman Estates and Ashley Marie Serbicki of Hanover Park

John William Carlson of La Salle and Callie Brooke Schmidt of La Salle

Michael Alan Brewer of La Salle and Cassandra Denise Perkins of La Salle

Camry Hubert Sarver of La Salle and Ashley Rosemary Walk of La Salle

Brody Webber Isbell of Pekin and Alyssa Anne Lisette Thomson of Pekin

John Leslie Parrott of Claremont, Calif. and Breanna Lynn Sampo of Claremont, Calif.

Ty Wayne Morgan of Morris and Amanda Gail Urback of Peru

Jake Ryan Berninger of Streator and Gina Rene Young of Ottawa

Nicholas Wade Vaughn of Buckley and Caitlin Marie Gerdes of Buckley

Joshua Anthony Delgado of Waterbury, Connecticut and Pascale Matar of Dubai

Kyle John Burt of Streator and Mallory Lyn Nuding of Streator