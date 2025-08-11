Here is the list of couples granted La Salle County marriage licenses from July 16 through July 31, 2025.
Alexander William Martin of Downers Grove of Zahra Daneshian Sani of Downers Grove
Sabreena Noel Weisenberger of Sullivan of Violet Rain Milligan of Sullivan
Bradley William Everett of Ottawa and Melani Lea Simpson of Ottawa
Erik Tyler Milaicki of Peru and Mallory Kristine Bima of Oglesby
Kendale Demond Coleman of Toluca and Kelsey Michelle Martin of Toluca
Joseph Carroll Bryan of St. Louis, Missouri and Hannah Grace Wiggins of St. Louis, Missouri
Jason Alexander Menees of Peru and Kathlena Adela Cale of Peru
Blake Alexander Carlson of Ottawa and Lucy Jean Honiotes of Ottawa
Russell Joseph Anderson of Ottawa and Cynthia Mae Huhnke of Ottawa
Dylan Mathew Bauer of Bonfield and Devyn Rae Devore of Bonfield
Michael Ethan Alan Price of Mendota and Trinity Sky Phelan of Mendota
Camden John Elias of Streator and Kaeleigh Willow Carter of Streator
Ernest Lee Beasley Jr. of Sheridan and Lashay Angelisha Crue of Decatur
Kyle John Baker of Oglesby and Krystal Colleen Hanson of Oglesby
Jack Ryan Brady of Peru and Melissa Santiago Trilikis of Peru
Robert Charles King of Streator and Shannon Marie Tamborrino of Streator
John Patrick Fanning of Dalzell and Amber Marie Cullinan of Oglesby
David Robert Vissering Jr. of Streator and Nicole Lee Bierod of Streator
Isaac Corban Jewett of Ottawa and Kelsey Marie Ward of Marseilles
Alexander Jonathan Dolewski of Hoffman Estates and Ashley Marie Serbicki of Hanover Park
John William Carlson of La Salle and Callie Brooke Schmidt of La Salle
Michael Alan Brewer of La Salle and Cassandra Denise Perkins of La Salle
Camry Hubert Sarver of La Salle and Ashley Rosemary Walk of La Salle
Brody Webber Isbell of Pekin and Alyssa Anne Lisette Thomson of Pekin
John Leslie Parrott of Claremont, Calif. and Breanna Lynn Sampo of Claremont, Calif.
Ty Wayne Morgan of Morris and Amanda Gail Urback of Peru
Jake Ryan Berninger of Streator and Gina Rene Young of Ottawa
Nicholas Wade Vaughn of Buckley and Caitlin Marie Gerdes of Buckley
Joshua Anthony Delgado of Waterbury, Connecticut and Pascale Matar of Dubai
Kyle John Burt of Streator and Mallory Lyn Nuding of Streator