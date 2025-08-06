Police: More than 140 grams of suspected cocaine found during search in two La Salle homes

Isaiah M. Houston, 29, of La Salle, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver following a multi-agency drug investigation. (Photo Provided By La Salle County Jail)

A 29-year-old La Salle man was charged Wednesday morning following a drug investigation that led to the seizure of more than 140 grams of suspected cocaine, according to a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team news release.

Isaiah M. Houston was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – more than 100 grams but less than 400 grams – a Class X felony, according to the release.

TRIDENT, with assistance from La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, La Salle Police Department and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant on Aug. 6 at two La Salle homes on the 300 block of Gooding Street and the 1200 block of Third Street, according to the release.

According to the release, agents found approximately 146 grams of suspected cocaine during the search, along with materials commonly used in the packaging and sale of narcotics.

Houston was transported to the La Salle County Jail, where he awaits a detention hearing. If convicted, he faces a potential sentence of nine to 40 years in prison.