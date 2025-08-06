2025 BCR boys golf preview: 5 golfers to watch

Bureau Valley's Wyatt Novotny putts during the 2023 Three Rivers Conference boys varsity tournament at Mendota Golf Club. He is a two-time state qualifier for the Storm. (Scott Anderson)

Johnni Escatel, sr., Hall

Escatel was a key contributor to Red Devils’ regional title run, averaging a 43.5 for the season. He earned second-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, placing 13th with a team third-best 87 at the Three Rivers meet.

Jackson Mason, sr., Princeton

Mason was a Class 2A sectional qualifier last year, shooting an 82 at the Sterling Regional as the fourth individual qualifier. He led the Tigers with a 41.0 average. Mason was named first-team Three Rivers All-Conference and All-BCR.

Wyatt Novotny, sr., Bureau Valley

The Storm senior ace comes off his second straight state appearance, placing 23rd. With an average of 37.9, Novotny had a record-breaking season, tying the school record for 9 holes (32) and setting the 18-hole school record at 71 as runner-up at the Kewanee Invite. The three-time first-team BCR selection tied for second place at the Summer Armour Nationals in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Joseph Perez, jr., Hall

Perez placed fifth (78) on his home course at Spring Creek to help the Red Devils win the regional title. He shot an 80 at sectional, just one stroke from qualifying for state. The first time first-team All-BCR selection averaged a 43.2.

Noah Plym, jr., Hall

As a sophomore, Plym contributed to the Red Devils’ regional championship, placing 10th (81) at the St. Bede Regional at Spring Creek. Plym, a two-time meet medalist, averaged a 40.3. The first-team All-BCR selection earned first-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, tying for eighth place at the conference meet.

Keep an eye on: Andrew Boughton, sr., Princeton; Zach Husser, jr., St. Bede; Atticus Middleton, sr., Bureau Valley; Logan Philhower, sr., Bureau Valley.