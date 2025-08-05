Dustin Pearson remembered as fierce competitor, family man and friend to all

Dustin Pearson was known to life and boat racing in the fast lane. Tragically, he died as result of the accident racing at Lake DePue on Friday, July 25. (Photo provided by APBA)

Dustin Pearson lived life in the fast lane.

He never slowed down in life or boat racing.

In his Facebook profile, Pearson stated, “Once a driver seriously considers safety an issue, you know his fastest days are over.”

Sadly, Pearson lost his life tragically as the result of an accident racing during the PRO National Championship Boat Races when his boat flipped during the final heat of the 500 Runabout on Friday, July 25 at Lake DePue.

He passed away seven days later, on Friday, Aug. 1, leaving behind his wife, Devan, and their two young children, Reed and Baker.

The Mt. Pleasant, Mich. racer was relatively new to the pro racing circuit after years racing in other divisions, including Marathon boats, but quickly became much beloved by all who knew him.

“I hadn’t known Dustin for too long, as he came into the pro racing scene only a couple of years ago. He very quickly made a big impact and became a crucial piece in our racing family,” racer Marshall Walk, of Ladd, said. “I was lucky enough to be able to share the water with Dustin a handful of times, and racing against him was some of the most fun I’ve had all season. We would come in after each heat and he would tell me how proud he was of my driving, and give me a couple pointers, and I would tell him I’d stick to the inside so he could keep his outside line when he had more speed than I did.

“Dustin was always the life of the party, was always there to lend a helping hand and was one hell of a driver on the race course.”

DePue race director Paul Bosnich Jr. said he saw the boat go up, but didn’t know it was Pearson’s until Bosnich’s daughter, Abbi, told him, “Dad that’s Dustin.”

“It’s always tough when you lose someone to racing, especially someone who’s young,” Bosnich Jr. said. “It’s one of those things. You know it can happen.”

Pearson is the third racer killed at Lake DePue since 1994.

Gerry Drake, 57, of Florida, was killed during testing on July 27, 1994, when he was thrown into the water and struck by his own boat. Nick Davis, 37, of Chillicothe, died on July 28, 2006, from his injuries on the first lap of the first race of the day when he was struck by another boat.

Rich Krier, 76, a much beloved DePue racer from Indianola, Iowa, died Sept. 13, 2023, five days after an accident upon completing his last race in the 250 Runabout in Jacksonville, Ill.

Dustin Pearson of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., who died as result of the accident racing at Lake DePue on Friday, July 25 left behind his wife Devan, and twp young children, Reed and Baker. (Photo provided)

Pearson’s tragic death has rocked the racing community to its core with many Facebook tributes pouring in.

Tony Walk, Marshall’s dad, said on Facebook, “I’m better for having known you.”

Sara Nienhaus-Jones said: “He was one in a million and the most caring friend, brother, son, husband and dad. Wow did he love his people. And now we are heartbroken along side of them.”

The American Power Boat Association called Pearson “A true friend, devoted husband and father and one of the best racers to ever hit the water.”

From the Liquid Revolutions page: “When we started racing, he was always just a text away, quick to offer words of encouragement, share his knowledge and guide us through the ups and downs of our racing journey. That kind of generosity, patience and sportsmanship is just who Dustin was. He was a true champion, both on and off the water.”

Ashley Boilard said her brother “fought to the end to keep his body strong so he could donate his organs so the lives of others could live on in his honor.”

Bosnich Jr. said Pearson, who was inducted into the American Power Boat Association Hall of Champions in 2023, took to pro racing right away.

“He ran the stock in the mod division and then they have the other group they call the Marathon racers,” Bosnich Jr. said. “He had a race in Lockheavan, Penn. a couple years ago and Mike Thirlby let him take one of his boats for a ride. He fell in love with our stuff and he was hooked line and sinker after that. He bought a boat and motor and away he went.

“He was eager to help, eager to do stuff. People would ask him questions and he was very easy to talk to.”

There is a fund-raising effort for the Pearson family through Venmo at https://venmo.com/u/Devan-Pearson for those who would like to help the family in its time of need.

Pearson’s death follows the loss of Treiden Schleicher, a 20-year-old powerboat racer from Springfield, Ohio, who was killed in a boating accident in his hometown waters at Champions Park Lake on July 29, just one day before Pearson’s accident.

Schleicher’s obituary said he lived by his own powerful words: “Drive Fast, Live Fast, Die Fast.”