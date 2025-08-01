Ottawa joins state debt recovery program

The City of Ottawa has officially joined over 475 local governments that are enrolled in the Local Debt Recovery Program offered through the Illinois State Comptroller’s Office. (Derek Barichello)

The City of Ottawa has officially joined over 475 local governments that are enrolled in the Local Debt Recovery Program offered through the Illinois State Comptroller’s Office.

“The Local Debt Recovery Program provides a mechanism for local governments across the State of Illinois to assist them in recovering certain unpaid debts,” according to the Illinois State Comptroller’s website.

Unpaid debts include unpaid Municipal Code violations, including parking violations, and unpaid water bills.

Effective Sept. 1, 2025, all liable and unpaid Municipal Code violations that have been processed through an Administrative Hearing with the City of Ottawa according to Sec. 102-193 will be submitted to LDRP.

As always, those wishing to pay a violation can do so in person at City of Ottawa City Hall or online through the City of Ottawa website at: https://www.cityofottawa.org/237/Online-Payments

For questions regarding an unpaid violation, contact the Records Department at the Ottawa Police Department or the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Additional information on LDRP can be located at: https://illinoiscomptroller.gov/constituentservices/local-government/local-debt-recovery-program