Marseilles Public Library announces August events

The Marseilles Public Library announced a variety of events for the month of August, offering activities for all ages. The library is located at 155 E. Bluff St.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1: Back to School Bingo. Join the fun at this back-to-school-themed bingo event. Seating is limited, and registration is required.

12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2: Book Signing and Reading. Rex and Paula Stacy will host a reading and signing of their children’s book, “The Teeniest Tiny Tiger.”

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6: Preschool Story Time. Miss Becky will share stories and lead a craft themed around baby animals. A small snack will be provided.

5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11: Library board meeting. The public is welcome to attend this meeting in the Community Room.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Preschool Story Time. Enjoy Winnie-the-Pooh stories and a themed craft with Miss Becky. A small snack will be served.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20: Preschool Story Time. Join Miss Becky for stories and a craft about going back to school. A small snack will be provided.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23: Adventurers Club. Junior high and high school students are invited for a free session of Dungeons & Dragons. A light snack will be served; participants may bring lunch if desired.

10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27: Special Story Time. Mr. Shaun Stevenson, the magician, will read stories and perform some magic. A small snack will be provided.

To attend any of these events, register ahead of time by calling the Marseilles Public Library at 815-795-4437.