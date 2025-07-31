Flower arranging workshop in Henry draws local youth, adults

Workshop presenter and Master Gardener Amy Moore McKee brought flowers from her own garden for the flower arranging session. (Photo provided by Illinois Extension)

Marshall-Putnam 4-H and the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners recently partnered to host a flower arranging workshop at the United Methodist Church in Henry.

According to a news release, the workshop drew 20 youth and adults interested in learning the basics of floral design.

Master Gardeners Amy Moore McKee and Barb Dahlbach led the session, demonstrating some basic techniques and helping participants create arrangements.

All flowers used during the workshop were grown locally and donated by the Master Gardeners, adding a personal touch and showing off the beauty of homegrown blooms.

Organizers said the workshop provided a fun and educational opportunity for people to “explore creativity and gain confidence” in floral design.

Marshall-Putnam 4-H and the Extension Master Gardeners continue to offer community-based learning experiences that promote lifelong skills and hands-on learning.

For more information about other upcoming events by the extension, contact the Marshall-Putnam Extension Office at 309-364-2356 or visit their website.