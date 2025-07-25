SUMMERTUBAFEST to return Sunday to Peru

(Illinois State University’s Tuba/Euphonium professor) Andy Rummel conducts Tuba Players for the performance of America the beautiful at the third annual Summertubafest on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at the First Congregational Church in Peru. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

The fourth annual SUMMERTUBAFEST is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Centennial Park in Peru.

SUMMERTUBAFEST is a summer event created by Tuba Christmas as part of the Harvey Phillips Foundation that originated in 1974 by creator and renowned tubist Harvey Phillips of Indiana University and is presented with permission from the Harvey Phillips Foundation.

“Music Suite 408/408 Fine Arts Factory has successfully sponsored Tuba Christmas in the Illinois Valley the past several years and we were proud to sponsor the inaugural Summer Tubafest in Peru in 2022 with Thomas Phillips, son of Harvey Phillips in attendance,” Sue Gillio, owner of Music Suite 408, said.

Tony’s Buttshack will be serving from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Those wanting to play can register by calling Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408 or downloading materials at www.408fineartsfactory.com under the Special Events caption. Music is available now for purchase. Pre-registered and walk-in registration for all players is at 12:30 p.m. at Music Suite 408, with a rehearsal following from 1 to 3 pm at that location. Music Suite 408 is located at 408 Fifth St., the west wing of the historic Westclox building in Peru.

This year’s conductor will be Andy Rummel, who is Professor of Tuba and Euphonium at Illinois State University in Normal. A native of Delavan. He received his Bachelor of Music Education and Master of Music Performance degrees from Illinois State University in Normal and his Doctorate of Musical Arts degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Rummel is the principal tubist with the Heartland Festival Orchestra and has performed with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, the Illinois Symphony and the Virginia Symphony. Before he arrived at Illinois State, Rummel was the principal tubist with the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band and the Heritage Brass Quintet located at Langley AFB in Virginia.

He has been a featured recitalist at many international and regional tuba-euphonium conferences and has served as an adjudicator for several international and regional tuba solo competitions.

Rummel is also the musical director/conductor of the ISU Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble, which has been featured as performers at the 2015 and 2013 Midwest Regional Tuba and Euphonium Conferences and the 2015 and 2013 International Conferences for the National Association for Professional Band Instrument Repair Technicians.

The tuba-euph ensemble was the first ensemble of its kind to perform at the Illinois Music Educators All-State Music Conference in 2011 and was invited to perform again in 2016. This ensemble has recorded for Mark Custom Records and has been invited to perform at three International Tuba and Euphonium Conferences. For recordings and more information, please feel free to check out the studio YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/isutubaeuph

The concert is sponsored by Music Suite 408, North Central Illinois ARTworks and with the support of the City of Peru.