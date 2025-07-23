La Salle County marriage licenses: June 17 -July 15, 2025

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 17 through July 15.
- Antonio Cabrera Hernandez of La Salle and Ana Cecilia Abril Bello of La Salle
- William Hiram Toraason of Peru and Amy Jo Abbott, of Peru
- William Arthur Kehoe Jr of Mendota, of Helayna Rose Harmston, of Mendota
- Jacob Daniel Jones of Roscoe and Christine Anne Adams of Roscoe
- Collin Tice Oltman of Chicago and Christina Ashton Ostrowski of Chicago
- Ivan Quintero of La Salle and Nicole Molina of La Salle
- Erik Joel Cortes of Normal and Abbie Genevieve Wheeler of Normal
- Stephen George White of Champaign and Jasmine Marquez-Valenzuela of La Salle
- Phillip James Ruther of Streator and Delana Rosemary Essman of Streator
- Nolan Matthew Bouse of Oglesby and Sarah Kay Wortman of Oglesby
- Bryan Radek Holasek of Plainfield and Amanda Rose Doran of New Lenox
- Ronald John-Douglas Cherry of Ottawa and Adalynn Marie Watts of Ottawa
- Jonathon Michael Jones of Granville and Kaitlyn Marie Lepka of Granville
- Matthew Thomas Mikyska of La Salle and Christina Michele Fuentes of La Salle
- Kyle John Lanham of Beloit, Wis. and Brenna Kathleen Miller of Beloit, Wis.
- Eric Robert Richmond of Washington, Ill. and Miranda Renee McCall of Washington, Ill.
- Edward Roy Bushnell of Marseilles and Susan Kay Bristol of Marseilles
- Burke Michael Weber of Davenport, IA and Aubrey Nicole Garretson of Peru
- Jared Martin Rodriguez of Streator and Jessica Nicole Jean Bakalar of Streator
- Andres Eloy Pimentel Garcia of DePue and Destiny Jo Sluder of Tonica
- Matthew Dwayne Hatcher of Peoria and Jenifer Lynn Flowers of Peoria
- Carter Charles Coble of La Salle and Angela Marie Bernardoni of La Salle
- Alec Joseph Ferrari of Coal City and Skylar Rae Otey of Coal City
- Nicholas Joseph Rentauskas of Seneca and Raegen Marie Cavanaugh of Seneca
- Neal Joseph Mahoney of Chicago and Andrea Michelle Slivka of Chicago
- Jason Robert Sigmon of Baraboo, WI and Cathrine Ann Davis of Baraboo, WI
- Noah Joseph Egler of DeKalb and Emily Christine Raetzke of DeKalb
- Daniel Santos Fernandez of Streator and Susan Marie Parcher of Streator
- Gavin Allen Jonassen of Oglesby and Destiney-Lynn Grace Swing of Yelm, Washington
- Karen Lilith Lindenmeyer of Ottawa and Nicholas Cameron Rambeau of Ottawa
- Cameron Joseph Cisco of Kenney and Alexa Rae Dereak of Kenney
- Rudy Martin Thompson of Peru and Emily Marie Minaker of Peru
- Michael Kmetz of Streator and Tammie Lasheena Houston of Streator