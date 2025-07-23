July 23, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

La Salle County marriage licenses: June 17 -July 15, 2025

By Tom Collins

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 17 through July 15.

  • Antonio Cabrera Hernandez of La Salle and Ana Cecilia Abril Bello of La Salle
  • William Hiram Toraason of Peru and Amy Jo Abbott, of Peru
  • William Arthur Kehoe Jr of Mendota, of Helayna Rose Harmston, of Mendota
  • Jacob Daniel Jones of Roscoe and Christine Anne Adams of Roscoe
  • Collin Tice Oltman of Chicago and Christina Ashton Ostrowski of Chicago
  • Ivan Quintero of La Salle and Nicole Molina of La Salle
  • Erik Joel Cortes of Normal and Abbie Genevieve Wheeler of Normal
  • Stephen George White of Champaign and Jasmine Marquez-Valenzuela of La Salle
  • Phillip James Ruther of Streator and Delana Rosemary Essman of Streator
  • Nolan Matthew Bouse of Oglesby and Sarah Kay Wortman of Oglesby
  • Bryan Radek Holasek of Plainfield and Amanda Rose Doran of New Lenox
  • Ronald John-Douglas Cherry of Ottawa and Adalynn Marie Watts of Ottawa
  • Jonathon Michael Jones of Granville and Kaitlyn Marie Lepka of Granville
  • Matthew Thomas Mikyska of La Salle and Christina Michele Fuentes of La Salle
  • Kyle John Lanham of Beloit, Wis. and Brenna Kathleen Miller of Beloit, Wis.
  • Eric Robert Richmond of Washington, Ill. and Miranda Renee McCall of Washington, Ill.
  • Edward Roy Bushnell of Marseilles and Susan Kay Bristol of Marseilles
  • Burke Michael Weber of Davenport, IA and Aubrey Nicole Garretson of Peru
  • Jared Martin Rodriguez of Streator and Jessica Nicole Jean Bakalar of Streator
  • Andres Eloy Pimentel Garcia of DePue and Destiny Jo Sluder of Tonica
  • Matthew Dwayne Hatcher of Peoria and Jenifer Lynn Flowers of Peoria
  • Carter Charles Coble of La Salle and Angela Marie Bernardoni of La Salle
  • Alec Joseph Ferrari of Coal City and Skylar Rae Otey of Coal City
  • Nicholas Joseph Rentauskas of Seneca and Raegen Marie Cavanaugh of Seneca
  • Neal Joseph Mahoney of Chicago and Andrea Michelle Slivka of Chicago
  • Jason Robert Sigmon of Baraboo, WI and Cathrine Ann Davis of Baraboo, WI
  • Noah Joseph Egler of DeKalb and Emily Christine Raetzke of DeKalb
  • Daniel Santos Fernandez of Streator and Susan Marie Parcher of Streator
  • Gavin Allen Jonassen of Oglesby and Destiney-Lynn Grace Swing of Yelm, Washington
  • Karen Lilith Lindenmeyer of Ottawa and Nicholas Cameron Rambeau of Ottawa
  • Cameron Joseph Cisco of Kenney and Alexa Rae Dereak of Kenney
  • Rudy Martin Thompson of Peru and Emily Marie Minaker of Peru
  • Michael Kmetz of Streator and Tammie Lasheena Houston of Streator
Have a Question about this article?