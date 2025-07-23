La Salle County marriage licenses: June 17 -July 15, 2025

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from June 17 through July 15.

Antonio Cabrera Hernandez of La Salle and Ana Cecilia Abril Bello of La Salle

William Hiram Toraason of Peru and Amy Jo Abbott, of Peru

William Arthur Kehoe Jr of Mendota, of Helayna Rose Harmston, of Mendota

Jacob Daniel Jones of Roscoe and Christine Anne Adams of Roscoe

Collin Tice Oltman of Chicago and Christina Ashton Ostrowski of Chicago

Ivan Quintero of La Salle and Nicole Molina of La Salle

Erik Joel Cortes of Normal and Abbie Genevieve Wheeler of Normal

Stephen George White of Champaign and Jasmine Marquez-Valenzuela of La Salle

Phillip James Ruther of Streator and Delana Rosemary Essman of Streator

Nolan Matthew Bouse of Oglesby and Sarah Kay Wortman of Oglesby

Bryan Radek Holasek of Plainfield and Amanda Rose Doran of New Lenox

Ronald John-Douglas Cherry of Ottawa and Adalynn Marie Watts of Ottawa

Jonathon Michael Jones of Granville and Kaitlyn Marie Lepka of Granville

Matthew Thomas Mikyska of La Salle and Christina Michele Fuentes of La Salle

Kyle John Lanham of Beloit, Wis. and Brenna Kathleen Miller of Beloit, Wis.

Eric Robert Richmond of Washington, Ill. and Miranda Renee McCall of Washington, Ill.

Edward Roy Bushnell of Marseilles and Susan Kay Bristol of Marseilles

Burke Michael Weber of Davenport, IA and Aubrey Nicole Garretson of Peru

Jared Martin Rodriguez of Streator and Jessica Nicole Jean Bakalar of Streator

Andres Eloy Pimentel Garcia of DePue and Destiny Jo Sluder of Tonica

Matthew Dwayne Hatcher of Peoria and Jenifer Lynn Flowers of Peoria

Carter Charles Coble of La Salle and Angela Marie Bernardoni of La Salle

Alec Joseph Ferrari of Coal City and Skylar Rae Otey of Coal City

Nicholas Joseph Rentauskas of Seneca and Raegen Marie Cavanaugh of Seneca

Neal Joseph Mahoney of Chicago and Andrea Michelle Slivka of Chicago

Jason Robert Sigmon of Baraboo, WI and Cathrine Ann Davis of Baraboo, WI

Noah Joseph Egler of DeKalb and Emily Christine Raetzke of DeKalb

Daniel Santos Fernandez of Streator and Susan Marie Parcher of Streator

Gavin Allen Jonassen of Oglesby and Destiney-Lynn Grace Swing of Yelm, Washington

Karen Lilith Lindenmeyer of Ottawa and Nicholas Cameron Rambeau of Ottawa

Cameron Joseph Cisco of Kenney and Alexa Rae Dereak of Kenney

Rudy Martin Thompson of Peru and Emily Marie Minaker of Peru

Michael Kmetz of Streator and Tammie Lasheena Houston of Streator