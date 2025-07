The Dickinson House in Oglesby will host an ice cream social and band concert Thursday, July 31. (Scott Anderson)

Ice cream, cake and lemonade will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a concert on the lawn beginning at 7 p.m. A variety of music will be played by the municipal band under the direction of Brandon Czubahowski.

Admission is $3.

The event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.