Owners of the New Chalet in Ottawa announce retirement, seek buyer

Owners Cheryl and Dave Park plan to retire. Over the last 37 years, Park said the restaurant, 514 State St., has established a family atmosphere.

“We joke around, saying it’s like ‘Cheers’ because everybody knows your name. We’ve gotten to know so many people and gotten to care about so many people,” Cheryl said. “It will definitely not be an easy transition when the time comes, even though we know it’s time. It’ll be very bittersweet.”

The Parks appreciate their customers’ patronage over the years.

“Some of them are like, ‘Where are we going to go for breakfast?’” she said. “They’re sad about it, but they also understand.”

She said they will remain open until a buyer is found and will help the new buyers with the transition. She also thanked her staff.

“Staff is a vital part of our business,” she said.

The Parks purchased The New Chalet from Les and Katherine Wilder in 1987 and purchased their current location in 2000. The original Chalet was established in 1966.

The dining room was remodeled after the 2017 tornado. The building is listed for $425,000.

