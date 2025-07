The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum would like more room for displays. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The next lecture at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20.

Mollie Perrot will present “From the Embers,” a history of some of Ottawa’s most notable fires.

Learn about Piggly Wiggly, the Jordan block, the Baptist Church and more.

Seating is still available and walk-ins are welcome; cost is $10. Light snacks will be served.