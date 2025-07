The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Monday, July 21 at the Peru Public Library.

Guest speaker Hadi Finnerty of the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will talk about new advancements and therapies. There will be a question-and-answer period

For more information, contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858 or Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465