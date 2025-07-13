Grow gardening knowledge at home with Master Gardener online training options

Sign up to train to be a Master Gardner with the University of Illinois Extension. (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions Office )

Whether sowing seeds in the garden or answering calls at a local help desk, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have dedicated the past 50 years to transforming communities one garden, one answer, and one volunteer hour at a time.

This fall, cultivate your passion for gardening by joining in on the Master Gardener mission. Participants can choose between two online training options: self-paced or hybrid with live sessions.

“Our online training is a great opportunity for people who need more flexibility to participate,” said State Master Gardener Specialist, Candice Anderson. “Both options have self-paced components that can be great for busy schedules.”

Dig into in-depth horticulture content from the comfort of home using a desktop, laptop, or tablet. Both options include 13 modules covering vegetable gardening, soils and fertilizers, annuals and perennials, plant diseases, integrated pest management, and more. Enjoy adaptive learning styles such as videos, reading materials, and interactive real-world applications. Take quizzes on the information and use the training manual to support learning and information sharing.

Upon completion, participants can apply to be a Master Gardener volunteer or opt-out and receive an Illinois Gardener certificate to apply the learned skills in a home garden or for career growth. Volunteers can participate in educational programming and projects in their communities including speaking engagements at gardening clubs, schools, and civic groups or answering calls or emails at the local county help desk.

Project options also include hands-on demonstrations and setting up community gardens that provide fresh produce for food-insecure neighbors or native plant educational sites that provide habitat for pollinators.

Across small-town landscapes to suburban yards and into the heart of urban cities, Illinois Master Gardener volunteers are passionate about the program’s mission of helping others learn to grow. In 2024, more than 2,200 volunteers dedicated 120,000 hours to sharing gardening knowledge, produce donations, and enriching the community and the environment through garden projects.

The online course starts Sept. 15, and can be completed in 14 weeks with approximately four to six hours of weekly work. The course costs $300, and registration is open through Aug.18.

Sign up today to become a Master Gardener in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall or Putnam counties.