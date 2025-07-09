HumanKIND community center to open later this month in Ottawa

The 5.7-acre property on the south side of Ottawa will serve as the future home of the William E. Heisler Center for HumanKIND, a year-round community space operated by the nonprofit HumanKIND Initiative. (Bill Freskos)

The HumanKIND Initiative will open its community center in Ottawa later this month, offering programs and support for LGBTQ+ residents and the broader community.

After purchasing the property in May, organizers describe the William E. Heisler Center for Kindness as a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds, with special support for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families.

“This new community center was created to be a welcoming space where all people - regardless of age, background, or identity - can come together to connect, learn, and grow,” HumanKIND board member Tom Aussem said.

Located on the south side of Ottawa, the center will start by offering weekly events, including:

Mondays : Dungeons & Dragons

: Dungeons & Dragons Wednesdays : Support groups (for veterans, transgender individuals, LGBT seniors, queer parents and others)

: Support groups (for veterans, transgender individuals, LGBT seniors, queer parents and others) Thursdays : Trivia night

: Trivia night Saturday mornings : Fitness classes

: Fitness classes Saturday nights : Movie night

: Movie night Sunday mornings: Family time

The center’s hours are:

Monday–Thursday : 5 to 9 p.m.

: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday : 5 to 11 p.m.

: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday : 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HumanKIND Director Dylan Comny said the initiative is just getting started and is already planning a second building on the property.

A view of the grounds at the future William E. Heisler Center for HumanKIND in south Ottawa. (Bill Freskos)

“I just want to make sure people know this community center is going to grow as people’s needs do,” Comny said. “We are eager to provide memories and opportunities for all ages and demographics, community and allies alike.”

Comny said volunteers are currently preparing the building for its opening, with painting underway and furniture being moved in.

The group is accepting donations of gently used clothing for a Gender Affirming Closet. The space will offer free clothing and accessories.

“The Closet also has brand new free accessories, including earrings, necklaces, body jewelry, nail polish, artificial nails and more,” Comny said.

While steered toward LGBTQ+ individuals, Aussem emphasized the community center is open to everyone.

“At its heart, the center is a place to simply be yourself, to meet others, and to experience the power of kindness in action,” Aussem said.

More information is expected to be released closer to the center’s opening.