Ottawa Military Show returns this weekend with reenactments, vehicle rides and convoy

(File photo) Michael Ralph stands guard on the edge of the American Base Camp on Sunday, July 14, 2024, during the Ottawa Military Show in rural Ottawa. This year's show returns July 12 with battle reenactments, military vehicle displays and rides, a vendor market, food and a convoy through Ottawa. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

The 6th Annual Ottawa Military Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, at 3277 E. 18th Road, just outside Ottawa.

The show will feature World War II battle reenactments, military vehicle displays and rides, a vendor market, food and a convoy through Ottawa.

Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with reenacted battles scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and a military convoy set to depart at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday’s activities run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include a 9 a.m. church service and a final battle at 11 a.m.

A flame from a muzzle blast leaves the gun of American reenactor Carson Graves while in a battle Sunday, July 14, 2024, during the Ottawa Military Show in rural Ottawa. All firearms used blanks to simulate the sights and sounds of an authentic battle during World War II. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own military vehicles and participate in the convoy. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Reenactors and vendors can call 563-495-5297, while vehicle owners and general visitors can call 815-228-5898 for more information.

More details are also available on the event’s Facebook page.