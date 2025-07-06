Princeton City Council to discuss fire department expansion

Street work and sign regulations are on the table for Monday’s Princeton City Council meeting.

The council is expected to vote on two separate contracts to Advanced Asphalt—one for $406,543.23 under the city’s General Fund Annual Street Program and another for $297,237.00 funded through Motor Fuel Tax.

Also up for consideration is an ordinance to amend the city code to lower standard sign height, allow extended time limits for temporary signage and regulate monument signs.

City officials will also discuss a proposed expansion of the Princeton Fire Department building.

The Princeton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 7, at City Hall at 2 S Main St.