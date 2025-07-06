July 06, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Princeton City Council to discuss fire department expansion

By Kevin Solari
Princeton City Hall

Princeton City Hall (Derek Barichello)

Street work and sign regulations are on the table for Monday’s Princeton City Council meeting.

The council is expected to vote on two separate contracts to Advanced Asphalt—one for $406,543.23 under the city’s General Fund Annual Street Program and another for $297,237.00 funded through Motor Fuel Tax.

Also up for consideration is an ordinance to amend the city code to lower standard sign height, allow extended time limits for temporary signage and regulate monument signs.

City officials will also discuss a proposed expansion of the Princeton Fire Department building.

The Princeton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 7, at City Hall at 2 S Main St.

Have a Question about this article?