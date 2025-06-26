Streator’s Leading Ladies hold monthly meeting at Chipper’s Grill

The regular monthly meeting of Streator’s Leading Ladies was held on Thursday, June 19, at Chipper’s Grill, according to a news release.
Jessica Stayton led the meeting in place of Jill Newbold. The minutes and treasurer’s report were read and approved.
Correspondence included updates from Stephanie Wargo, who received a $200 Northlawn Math Award, and Av Weidert, who was awarded a $600 Streator High School scholarship and a $500 Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award, according to the news release.
Other scholarship recipients include Leah Krohe, who received a $600 Streator High School scholarship, and Zeel Patel, who was awarded the $200 Woodland Math Award.
The club announced a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at The Bullpen. Tickets are available from any member.
Members will also serve refreshments at Engle Lane from Oct. 5 to 10.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 at Chipper’s Grill. The organization invites anyone interested in community service and philanthropy to attend.