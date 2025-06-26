Streator’s Leading Ladies hold monthly meeting at Chipper’s Grill

The regular monthly meeting of Streator’s Leading Ladies was held Thursday, June 19, at Chipper’s Grill. (Derek Barichello)

The regular monthly meeting of Streator’s Leading Ladies was held on Thursday, June 19, at Chipper’s Grill, according to a news release.

Jessica Stayton led the meeting in place of Jill Newbold. The minutes and treasurer’s report were read and approved.

Correspondence included updates from Stephanie Wargo, who received a $200 Northlawn Math Award, and Av Weidert, who was awarded a $600 Streator High School scholarship and a $500 Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award, according to the news release.

Other scholarship recipients include Leah Krohe, who received a $600 Streator High School scholarship, and Zeel Patel, who was awarded the $200 Woodland Math Award.

The club announced a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at The Bullpen. Tickets are available from any member.

Members will also serve refreshments at Engle Lane from Oct. 5 to 10.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 at Chipper’s Grill. The organization invites anyone interested in community service and philanthropy to attend.