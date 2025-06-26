‘Run Today for Tomorrow’ 5K returns to Ottawa June 28

Volunteers encourage the participants of Saturday's Run Today For Tomorrow 5K run/walk for suicide awareness held on Ottawa's riverfront. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Runners and walkers will lace up their shoes for a meaningful cause on Saturday, June 28, as the 6th annual Run Today for Tomorrow 5K returns to the Ottawa riverfront, 234 Albin Stevens Dr.

The race is held in partnership with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation with all proceeds helping fund counseling services, suicide prevention initiatives and a scholarship for students pursuing careers in mental health.

Participants can join in person or take part virtually from any location, including their own neighborhoods, favorite trails or treadmills.

Specifically, the run will support the Molly Lenora Yacko Memorial Scholarship and the Run Today for Tomorrow Field of Interest Fund. These initiatives provide financial assistance for mental health treatment and education locally.

“Run Today for Tomorrow is about bringing hope and creating real change in the lives of those affected by suicide,” event organizer Emily Hardee said in a statement. “Whether you’re running for someone you lost, someone you love, or your own journey, this event is a reminder that we’re all in this together.”

Registration is $35 as race day approaches, $32 for virtual participants.

In addition to the race, there will be a resource fair with information booths from local mental health organizations, including:

North Central Behavioral Health Systems

Empowering Minds Counseling

Youth Service Bureau

Crossroads Counseling

Maitri Path to Wellness

OSF St. Elizabeth Behavioral Health Department

Arukah Institute of Healing

These organizations will be available to provide resources, answer questions and share the services they offer to the community.

For more information or to register, visit the run’s Facebook page.