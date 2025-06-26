Gateway Services names $2,500 scholarship recipient

Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services, is pictured with Kaylee Dowda after presenting her $2,500 scholarship check. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

Kaylee Dowda, a Princeton resident, has been named the recipient of Gateway Services’ inaugural $2,500 scholarship.

According to a news release, Dowda, who was selected from 10 applicants, is a sophomore at Olivet Nazarene University, where she is pursuing a degree in early childhood education with a minor in English as a Second Language (ESL) and an endorsement in special education.

Her goal is to work with pre-K or kindergarten students who have special education needs upon graduation, according to the release.

The Gateway Services, Inc., scholarship announced in January, was open to students within the organization’s service area who are planning to study in fields related to intellectual and developmental disabilities, the release stated. These fields include, but are not limited to, human services, psychology, sociology, social work and special education.

The one-time scholarship of $2,500 will be awarded annually, as funds permit, the news release said. The application period for the 2026 scholarship is expected to open in the new year.

Gateway Services is celebrating its 55th year of providing support and services for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. For more information, visit www.gateway-services.org or find them on Facebook.