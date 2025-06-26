Friends of the Princeton Public Library to host Summer Book Sale on July 17-18

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will host a Summer Book Sale on July 17-18. The sale begins on Thursday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues on Friday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Photo provided)

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will host a Summer Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at 698 E. Peru St., Princeton.

More than 6,000 quality used books, both hardcover and paperback, are for sale. All books have been cleaned and sorted into more than 30 categories for easy shopping. There are bestsellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CDs and DVDs.

The sales will be held in the Friends of the Library Sale room. Patrons may enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs, which will direct them to the sale.

All hardcover books and children’s books are located in the sale room. Paperbacks, puzzles, CDs and DVDs are located in the adjoining area of the library.