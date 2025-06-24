Coffee shop, self-storage facility proposed for former La Salle Public Works Building

An aerial view of the former La Salle Public Works building on 2nd Street and Wright Street on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in La Salle. The 18,000 square foot building and parking lot has been listed for sale. The brick two-story building was the site where the city housed their vehicles and other storage items. The building was appraised at $256,500. (Scott Anderson)

The future development of the former La Salle Public Works Building, at 500 2nd St., remains in the hands of the city council.

President of Glenstone Development Nathan Watson, the former president of CL Real Estate Development, presented a plan to redevelop the property.

Watson proposed selling the historic building for $260,000 and redeveloping the property into a coffee shop with potential drive-thru access, a sales office with co-working space, and climate-controlled self-storage.

The building was originally constructed as a car dealership and later repurposed into the city’s armory during the Korean War era before becoming the city’s public works building.

“The Armory project reflects a creative, adaptive reuse of one of La Salle‘s legacy structures,” Watson said in a statement. “We’re blending modern utility with historic preservation to serve both economic and community needs.”

President of Glenstone Development Nathan Watson, the former president of CL Real Estate Development, presents his plan to redevelop the former La Salle Public Works Building. (Maribeth Wilson)

Alderman Reynolds took a moment to “clear the air in [the] community” by reiterating that this redevelopment project is purely Watson’s and has no relation to Watson’s previous redevelopment projects with CLRED.

Watson said the estimated total cost of the conversion would be $2.33 million.

The council approved a motion to form a committee to “hash out” negotiations. Alderman James “Diz” Demes voted against, saying the city was holding on to the building for a retail space to generate revenue.

Watson said if approved, he hopes to complete some of the project this year with the remainder of the project to be completed by the end of 2026.