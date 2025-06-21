St. Bede raises $390K at 42nd annual auction

The 42nd annual St. Bede Auction, held Saturday, June 14, 2025, raised an estimated $390,000. Every dollar raised helps keep tuition more affordable for families, ensuring more students can benefit from its mission. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

The 42nd Annual St. Bede auction on Saturday, June 14 raised an estimated $390,000. Every dollar raised helps keep tuition more affordable for families, ensuring more students can benefit from its mission.

In attendance were alumni spanning 34 graduating classes – from 1960 to 2016 – highlighting the lasting connection that generations of Bruins feel toward their alma mater.

This year’s event saw signs of growth, including nine new tables of guests and a 45% increase in sponsorships.

Auctioneer Erin Williams works the crowd at the 42nd Annual St. Bede Auction held on June 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

The event included a mobile bidding silent auction, which was filled with a wide range of donated items from supporters and local businesses and 16 live auction packages, which included a variety of unique experiences, leisure get-away trips and fun entertainment such as a wine tasting evening with Fr. Ronald Margherio, O.S.B. ’68 at Rudy’s Tap Room in La Salle, a private party for up to 35 guests at CatsEye Wine Bar in Ottawa and a seven-night trip to Hawaii.

A highlight of the night was the Fund-A-Need paddle raise, which reached a record-breaking $243,000 in support of the refectory revival project - an initiative to renovate one of the most beloved and historic spaces on campus, the student cafeteria.

The refectory project includes installation of two safety exit doors, tin ceiling refurbishment, installation of 17 new windows, electrical and lighting upgrades, wall patching and painting, floor polishing and modern graphic details and windows shades. The project is slated to begin this summer.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible generosity shown by the St. Bede community at Saturday’s auction. Overwhelming support of the Refectory Revival project affirms our shared vision and strengthens our commitment to the Benedictine mission of providing Catholic education. Thank you for believing in our future,” said Eve Postula, superintendent.

Those who gave $500 or more to the project will be invited to a special celebration of gratitude on Dec. 11 in the newly revitalized refectory.

