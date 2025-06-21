Police: Streator woman facing gun, drug charges after traffic stop

Cheyenne Pratt, 23, of Streator, was arrested Thursday after police say they found drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop. (Photo Provided By La Salle County Jail)

A Streator woman faces weapons and drug charges after Streator police say they discovered drugs and a stolen pistol following a routine traffic stop, according to a news release.

Cheyenne Pratt, 23, of Streator was charged with possession of a controlled substance, armed violence, possession of a weapon with no FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, according to the release.

On Wednesday night around 8 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for an equipment violation, according to the release. During the course of the traffic stop, a K9 officer indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle,.

A search revealed the driver to be in possession of an amount of a suspected controlled substance, along with a blue steel .22 caliber revolver, the release stated.

Further investigation at the station revealed that the handgun in Pratt’s possession was reported stolen, according to the release.

She was transferred to the La Salle County Jail around 2 a.m. Friday morning and is scheduled for a detention hearing later on Friday morning.