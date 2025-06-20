Oglesby Elks hold Flag Day ceremony at La Salle Vets Home

Oglesby Elk and American Legion member Jim Ebner addressed June 14, 2025, residents of the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle. Elk Esquire Tim Watkins holds one of the American flags while Oglesby Elks Exalted Ruler Bill Gandolfi looks on. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

Oglesby Elks Lodge #2360 performed their Flag Day Ritual at the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle for 32 residents of the facility on Flag Day, June 14.

The ceremony presents the history of the American Flag starting with the Pine Tree Flag carried at Bunker Hill to the present flag of 50 Stars and 13 Stripes. In all, eight different flags are paraded to patriotic music. A ninth flag, honoring soldiers missing in action and prisoners of war, was added to never forget those still unaccounted for.

Elks are committed to never forgetting to honor those who have served. Elks Care and Elks Share.