Spring Valley to host carnival for first time during summer fest, June 19-22

The Spring Valley Mini Park Summer Fest will return June 19-22, bringing four days of carnival rides, food and live music to downtown Spring Valley and Kirby Park.

For the first time, the annual festival will feature Wilson’s Family Show Carnival along St. Paul Street, with ride tickets available in advance at City Hall, 215 N Greenwood St.

A presale “megaband” offering unlimited rides for all four days costs $60.

The price increases to $70 at the event. Daily wristbands are available for $30 and individual ride tickets can also be purchased.

Other highlights include live music each night, a farmers market and vendor fair on Friday, and a variety of food trucks throughout the weekend.

Scheduled live performances include the Steve Sharp Band (Thursday, 6-9 p.m.), Regale Beagle (Friday, 8-11 p.m.), Harmonix (Saturday, 7-10 p.m.) and roaming street musicians on Sunday.

Saturday will feature a lineup of family activities, including fireworks, water fights and a dunk tank.

Food vendors will include The Dog House (Saturday only), Nai’s, Didoughs, Philly Factory and Marichuys. A beer garden will also be open during the event.

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is also planned for Saturday and Sunday, with divisions for ages 9 and up in the downtown area and ages 20 and up at Kirby Park.

Registration forms are available at City Hall.