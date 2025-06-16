OSF HealthCare to hold health and wellness expo June 26 in Princeton

OSF Health Care will partner with the Bureau County Farm Bureau and the Bureau County Senior Center to hold a The Power of Community: Health, Wealth and Wellness Expo from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 26, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton.

The event features various community resources for older adults, caregivers and their families. The resources include OSF HealthCare services, Alzheimer’s and dementia support, end-of-life and retirement planning, financial and legal guidance, health and wellness education, mobile phone assistance, retirement communities and caregiving support.

The OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van also is available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The van will provide cardio checks, glucose and cholesterol screenings. OSF Digital Health Workers also will explain how to connect primary care providers and explore OSF OnCall virtual health programs.