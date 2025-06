The Princeton High School cross country program will hold conditioning runs in June, open to any PHS student interested in cross country in particular or conditioning in general.

The runners will meet in front of Princeton High School on the following days and times:

Tuesday, June 17, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 19, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 23, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 27, 7 p.m.