La Salle approves new donation parameters

The La Salle City Council approved new donation parameters during Monday’s meeting.

The city will cap each donation at $500 individually each year, with the council capping donation funds at $6,000 annually. Both parameters exclude potential donations to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle and the Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.

The parameters were previously discussed during the May 27 meeting.

A one-time $5,000 donation to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry was approved on a 6-1 vote, with Alderman Jordan Crane voting against. Alderman Joe Jeppson was not present.

“It’s only fair to give donations to everybody,” Crane said. “If we give $5,000 to the Food Pantry, it should be fair to give $5,000 to the next person.”