Streator High plans street closures for new career and technical education building construction

Streator High School is moving forward with plans to build a new career and technical education building along West Lincoln Avenue, with construction expected to be completed by early next year.

The building will be located between Madison and North Jefferson streets and will give students expanded access to hands-on learning in technical fields.

To help keep the area safe during construction, Streator City Council voted Wednesday night to temporarily close a portion of Lincoln Avenue during school hours.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, Lincoln Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days when students are in class.

The closure will affect the stretch of road between Madison and North Jefferson streets, directly in front of the construction site.

In a memo to council, Streator High School Superintendent Scott Cameron said the daily closure will allow students to safely cross the street to get to the new building without the risk of traffic.

The main entrance and student drop-off area at the high school will not be impacted by the construction or the street closure.

The school will put up and take down barriers each day and make sure emergency vehicles can still get through if needed.

The street closures are likely to begin at the start of next year and the new building is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2026, according to city documents.