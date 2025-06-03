Princeton optometrist retires

FILE – After 34 years of providing eye care to patients, Dr. Donald Marion has retired. (H. Rick Bamman)

After 34 years of providing eye care to patients, Dr. Donald Marion has retired.

His office at 2 Park Ave. W., Princeton, has closed.

Marion will miss talking and joking with his patients and felt it was a privilege to serve his patients all these years, according to a statement from his office.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.