Illinois turkey hunters have record spring harvest

A wild turkey walks across a field at Big Bend State Fish & Wildlife Area between Prophetstown and Erie on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Illinois turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 18,189 wild turkeys during the 2025 spring turkey season. This year’s total compares with the previous record total of 17,208 turkeys harvested in 2024.

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 18,189 wild turkeys during the 2025 spring turkey season.

This year’s total compares with the previous record total of 17,208 turkeys harvested in 2024.

The top five counties for the spring harvest were Jo Daviess, (628), Jefferson (518), Pike (468), Marion (428) and Pope (425).

Bureau County (195) and La Salle County (111) reported the same harvest as last year.

Other counties’ harvest compared to last year were Henry County (153/131), Lee County (113/112) and Whiteside County (212/167).

The 2025 total includes the record youth spring turkey season harvest of 2,099 birds, which compares with the previous record of 2,010 birds set in 2024.

This year 89,687 permits were sold compared to 86,083 last year.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2025 regular season dates were April 7 through May 8 in the south zone and April 14 through May 15 in the north zone. The 2025 youth spring turkey season was March 29-30 and April 5-6 statewide.