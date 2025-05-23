Paws on Park Avenue event set for May 31 in Princeton.

Paws on Park Avenue will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 31 at Greenfield Retirement Home.

Greenfield Retirement Home will host a Paws on Park Avenue event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, in the retirement home parking lot at 508 Park Ave. E., Princeton.

The event features a craft and vendor show, garage sale, bake sale, and “strut your mutt parade.” A homemade barbeque meal also will be served. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is required for the parade and vendor show. To register, visit Greenfield Retirement Home or the home’s Facebook page.

For information, contact 815-872-2261 or activities@greenfieldhome.org.