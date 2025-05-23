Amia Boutique in La Salle to close

An exterior view of the Amia Boutique on Friday, May 23, 2025, in downtown La Salle. The store announced that it will be closing. (Scott Anderson)

After 11 years, Amia Boutique in downtown La Salle will soon be closing its doors.

“Running Amia has been a truly uplifting and inspiring journey, and I am beyond thankful for every single supporter who has stood by me and our business,” owner Christine Pellegrini posted to Amia’s Facebook page Friday. “Your encouragement has meant the world to us, and I am forever grateful for the connections we’ve built.”

Pellegrini shared the closure is due to a stage four colon cancer diagnosis.

“This decision has not come easily, but I must prioritize my health right now. However, I hold a hopeful vision for Amia’s future and would love to see the brand flourish under new ownership,” she posted.

Pellegrini asked anyone interested in the business, 633 First St., to reach out. The store will remain open until inventory is sold.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.