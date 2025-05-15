Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll runs a PR to win 400 at sectional: Wednesday’s BCR roundup

Princeton’s Ashlynn Weber lands her long jump Wednesday, May 14, 2025, during Sectionals at Rock Falls High School. She placed sixth in long jump and fifth in triple jump. (Alex T. Paschal)

Girls track & field

At Rock Falls: Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll punched her ticket back to next week’s IHSA State Finals with a personal best time of 59.18 to capture the 400 meters at the Class 2A Rock Falls Sectional.

Driscoll placed ninth at state last year.

Also for Princeton, Ashlyn Weber was fifth in triple jump (32-4 1/4) and sixth in long jump (14-11 3/4) and the 4x800 relay of Jocelyn Strouss, Payton Frueh, Alexandra Waca and Ruby Acker was fourth in 10:39.05.

Camryn Driscoll

Softball

Hall 20, Fieldcrest 5: Brynn Blair and the Red Devils broke out in a big way, scoring 20 runs on eight hits for nonconference win in Minonk. Blair, the winning pitcher, went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Leah Burkhart went 2 for 5 with four RBIs while Haven Ross (RBI) and Caroline Morris (two RBIs) each hit safely.

Bureau Valley 4, Stark County 3 (8 inn.): The Storm scored the winning run across in the bottom of the eighth inning on a dropped ball on an infield fly rule to escape with the Lincoln Trail Conference play at home Wednesday.

Kadyn Haage had three hits, Katrina Wahl had two hits and two RBIs and Danni Benavidez had a hit and RBI for the Storm. Carly Reglin went the distance for the win.

Baseball

Hall 6, Fieldcrest 1: The Red Devils secured their 20th win of the season with a nonconference win over the Knghts in Minonk.

Izzaq Zrust scattered five hits and a walk with six strikeouts for the win.

Luke Bryant went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Geno Ferrari went 2 for 4 with a RBI double and Noah Plym and Clayton Fusinetti added hits with a RBI.