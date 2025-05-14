Streator firefighters recognized by state for life-saving actions

Streator firefighters pose for a photo on the Capitol lawn in Springfield following the 32nd Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighting Medal of Honor Ceremony on Wednesday, where they were honored for their life-saving actions during a Jan. 1, 2024 house fire. (Photo Provided by Streator Fire Department)

Eight current and former members of the Streator Fire Department were honored Tuesday at the 32nd Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighting Medal of Honor Ceremony for their life-saving actions during a house fire on Jan. 1, 2024.

The incident involved a two-story house fire with smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

The first crew on scene - Captain Ryan Reynolds (retired), Lieutenant Eddie Levy, and Firefighter Russell Callahan (former) - were informed of a victim on the second floor.

Battling high heat and zero visibility, Reynolds worked to contain the fire while Levy and Callahan searched the home. Levy located the victim unconscious and moved him to the hallway, where he and Callahan carried him downstairs and outside to safety.

For their actions, Reynolds, Levy, and Callahan were each awarded the Firefighter Excellence Award.

A second crew, including Captain Fred McClellan, Lieutenant Tim Redd, Firefighter Jeff Arendell, Firefighter Ian Rogers, and Firefighter TJ Renner, arrived soon after.

The crew established a water supply, assisted EMS, and continued fire suppression on the burning home.

Once the victim was rescued, they initiated resuscitation efforts.

The victim was breathing by the time they reached the ambulance, speaking on the way to the hospital, and was discharged five days later without any lasting injuries.

McClellan, Redd, Arendell, Rogers, and Renner were awarded the Firefighter Excellence Unit Citation Award for their efforts.

Following the ceremony, State Senator Chris Balkema presented certificates of recognition to the firefighters in a private gathering on the Capitol grounds.

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei, City Manager David Plyman, along with numerous family members and supporters, were in attendance in Springfield.

The annual ceremony honors firefighters throughout the state for recent acts of heroism, as well as those who lost their lives in the line of duty.