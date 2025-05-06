Ottawa boys tennis tops Streator 4-1 as friendly rivals gear up for sectionals

Noah Gross (center left) and Ayden Sexton of Ottawa shake hands with Streator's Devin Thompson and Clayton Lehman (far right) of Streator after their match at No. 1 doubles Monday, May 5, 2025, in Streator. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Med)

STREATOR – While it hasn’t counted in any conference standings for a number of years, the annual spring meeting on the tennis court between the Ottawa Pirates and Streator Bulldogs is always for a little more than just Route 23 Rivalry bragging rights.

Ottawa topped Streator 4-1 Monday in a meeting of squads gearing up for the upcoming Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional.

Two of those players adding wins to their sectional resumes over potential postseason opponents, Streator No. 1 singles player Ryan Beck and Ottawa’s No. 1 doubles player Noah Gross, are working through shoulder injuries, but didn’t let it slow them down. Their coaches – also their fathers – were encouraged to see them continue to work their way back into top form as the season winds down.

“Very much so,” Streator coach Rob Beck said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how they both finish out their high school careers at sectionals.

“Ryan has started to get healthier and healthier, and he’s playing some of his best tennis right now, which is the important part. Hopefully he can finish out strong.”

Streator's Ryan Beck smashes the ball to the Ottawa side Monday, May 5, 2025, in Streator. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Med)

Ryan Beck won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles over his Ottawa counterpart, Collin Olszewski. Noah Gross and partner Ayden Sexton triumphed 6-0, 6-1 over Streator’s No. 1 team of Devin Thompson and Clayton Lehman.

“You want these guys to be able to finish the season strong,” Pirates coach Matt Gross said of his son and Ryan Beck. “I don’t care who they’re playing for, you just want guys to enjoy their season and leave their best tennis out their on the court when it counts.

“Hopefully they continue to head in that direction, especially with both Ryan and Noah being seniors. ... You want to see them finish on their terms, you know?”

Ryan Beck’s victory was the lone “W” for the hosts.

“I was having a great night at the baseline, just having a lot of power behind my shots, hitting it well to the corners. I think that’s what did it for me today,” Ryan Beck said.

“I think the season’s going well. I’m getting there. I think by sectional time I should be ready to go 100%.”

Ryan Beck

Noah Gross and Sexton’s showing was especially impressive with the two still building chemistry due to the time lost to the former’s shoulder injury.

“I think that’s only my second match with Ayden,” said Noah Gross right after the win, a bag of ice strapped to his racket shoulder. “I missed a couple weeks with some shoulder maintenance, recovering still, but he’s good to play with. He always has high spirits and keeps me in good spirits as well.

“This is a nice sectional win, should help us with seeding. ... I just hope we get a good draw.”

Noah Gross

Ottawa added wins at the other two doubles spots as well as at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, that included a 6-0, 6-0 victory for the Ottawa tandem of Tucker Ditchfield and Kaden Araujo over the Bulldogs’ Lucas Gutierrez and Jacob Wang. The Pirates were also credited with a win by default at No. 3 singles, Gabe Zeglis and Charlie Thiry picking up the forfeit due to Streator not having a No. 3 doubles team to take the court against them.

The match at No. 2 singles was the longest lasting and most competitive of the evening, with Ottawa’s Landon Sawin rallying to best the hosts’ Brad Minick in a tiebreak, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

“I liked the way Brad played today,” Coach Beck said. “The Ottawa kid, Landon, just had a few points at the right time and was able to take the match after a close third set. Good, competitive match between two equal players ... and it’s always fun to play Ottawa.”

“This is an important one,” Coach Gross said, “and it’s always fun to play Rob and his team. Whether we’re in the same conference or not, a lot of these guys know each other, especially as they get older. It’s fun, good competition.”