Students win ribbons, honors, scholarships at IVCC Art Show 

La Salle-Peru and Serena high school students took home blue ribbons from the Illinois Valley Community College Art Show, which completed its two-week display of college and high school artwork on April 18.

The April 11 awards reception drew a “fantastic turnout” of both high school and IVCC students with their friends and family, mentors and teachers, said art instructor Shannon Slaight.

More than ribbons were at stake. Students could receive scholarships or tuition waivers to the IVCC art program.

Madison Brooker’s “Bottle Study” got the popular nod. The Serena High student’s color pencil rendering was named the People’s Choice.

Jasmine Arce of L-P High School was awarded a full-year tuition waiver to IVCC. The tuition waiver is awarded to a high school senior who displays strong work.

L-P High School’s Jay McConnell received a Best in 2-D blue ribbon for a work in ink, and Kaylee Stoner received a Best in 3-D blue ribbon for her work in clay.

College student Danica Scoma was awarded the Gerrard Fine Arts Scholarship. Scoma submitted a variety of pieces and an essay for consideration for the scholarship. Her portfolio included a sculpture titled “Are You Listening?” that also received the Best in 3-D (College) award.

IVCC’s Kimberly Beebee received the blue ribbon for Best in 2-D (College) for her drawing in pastels of “The Farm That Time Forgot.”

College students Courtney Bailey and Chloe Bruce received Special Collections Art Department Purchasing Awards for Bailey’s “Reflections” and Bruce’s “A View from the Roundabout.” Special Collections pieces are purchased by the department to be part of a permanent display here at IVCC.