Marquette baseball tops Putnam County: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 7, Putnam County 3: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (18-3, 10-1) scored three in the first to jumpstart the Tri-County Conference win over the Panthers and snap a two-game losing streak.

Grant Dose was 4 of 4 with a pair of doubles and RBIs for Marquette, while Griffin Dobberstein had two hits and Anthony Couch a triple and two RBIs. Easton Debernardi (Win, 4⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 8 K), Dose (1⅓ IP, 2 BB, 2 K) and Luke McCulla (⅓ IP, 1 K) had combined efforts on the hill.

Manteno 5, Streator 2: At Manteno, the host Panthers scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs (9-14, 3-7).

Cole Winterrowd (double, RBI) and Jake Hagie (single, RBI) provided the lone two hits for Streator in the game, while Clay Christoff (Loss, 4⅔ IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) and Isaiah Weibel (1⅓ IP, 0 ER) shared mound duties.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 7, Seneca 1: At Roanoke, the host Rockets broke the TCC game open with six runs in the fifth in topping the Fighting Irish (8-14, 4-7).

Losing pitcher Paxton Giertz (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Cam Shriey each singled for Seneca’s only hits.

Newark 7, Serena 0: At Newark, the Norsemen’s Eastin Mcbroom fired a complete-game one-hitter with just one walk and 10 strikeouts in the LTC win over the Huskers.

Mcbroom also drove in a pair of runs for Newark (9-14, 8-1), while Jacob Seyller doubled and Payton Wills and David Ulrich recorded RBIs.

The lone hit for Serena (5-12, 3-6) came on a double by Payton Twait, while Beau Raikes (5 IP, 3 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 10 K) took the pitching loss.

Earlville 10, Indian Creek 6: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (5-9, 4-4) scored six in the third and added four in the fifth in the LTC triumph over the Timberwolves.

Grady Harp and Austin Todd (double) each had three RBIs for Earlville while Easton Fruit (5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K) earned the victory on the mound.

Sandwich 4, Woodstock North 3: At Sandwich, the Indians (10-11, 8-2) scored four of their runs in the first inning and winning pitcher Braden Behringer (7 IP, 11 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) made them stand up in the Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Nick Michalek led Sandwich with three hits, while Jeffery Ashley added two hits. Chase Clark had two RBIs and Griffin Somlock a single run batted in.

Softball

Manteno 7, Streator 6: At Manteno, the host Panthers scored three runs in the sixth to earn the comeback ICE win over the Bulldogs (6-17, 2-7).

Mya Zavada went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Streator, while Makenna Ondrey and Morgan Kostal (triple) each drove in two runs. Alexcia Middleton and Kieran Black (RBI) each doubled. Caitlin Talty (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) and Ondrey (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) shared time in the circle.

Earlville 13, Indian Creek 2 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Red Raiders Audrey Scherer doubled, homered twice and drove in eight runs in the LTC victory over the Timberwolves.

Addie Scherer added three hits and two RBIs for Earlville (8-7, 3-5), while Samantha Knauf and Savannah Majestic each had an RBI. Riley Kelly (5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) earned the win.

Sandwich 6, Plano 1: At Plano, Indians pitcher Brooklyn Marks scattered five hits, walked one and struck out 10 in a complete-game Kishwaukee River Conference win over the rival Reapers.

Sandwich (7-8, 4-4) was led at the plate by three hits from Abby Johnson, two hits each from Kayden Corneils (triple) and Aubrey Cyr (RBI), and two RBIs apiece from Marks (double) and Jillian Freemon.

Boys tennis

Ottawa 6, Sycamore 3: At the Henderson-Guenther Tennis Facility, the Pirates earned the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Spartans.

Ottawa’s Evan Krafft, Ayden Sexton, Landon Sawin and Tucker Ditchfield won singles matches, while the doubles teams of Sexton/Krafft and Ditchfield/Kaden Araujo were also victorious.

Boys track and field

Rochelle 99, Ottawa 52, Kaneland 29: At King Field, the Pirates’ Weston Averkamp (100-meter dash, 400), Joey Liebhart (110 and 300 hurdles) and Stephon Patrick (shot put, discus) all won two events in the triangular.

Dominic Sartori also captured the 200 for Ottawa.

Girls track and field

Ottawa 75, Kaneland 54, Rochelle 52: At King Field, the Pirates won the triangular with two wins each from Savannah Markey (100, 200) and Isabella Markey (100 and 300 hurdles).

Shaylen Quinn (400), Leah Ferrantino (3200) and Karsyn Morre also won individual events for the hosts, while the 4X400 relay team of Emmalee Crosby, Ailey Harstad, Sophia Hart, Jazmine Adams also finished first.