Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau to host sourdough and herbs class

The Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau invites is inviting people to attend the “Doughn’t Worry, Be Happy – Sourdough and Herbs” class at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 30. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau invites is inviting people to attend the “Doughn’t Worry, Be Happy – Sourdough and Herbs” class at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 30.

This event will take place at the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Building, 509 Front Street, Henry.

Molly Carls from Sun Oak Farm will demonstrate the basics of sourdough starters and recipes, while Beth Ann McKee shares insights on herbs. Each participant will leave with a sourdough starter and a potted herb, all for $20.

To register for this class, call 309-364-2501 or visit the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau office before May 15. As seating is limited, the class fee will be collected at the time of registration to secure a spot. This event is sponsored in part by the Illinois Farm Bureau Consumer Grant.