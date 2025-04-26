Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, city of Ottawa, Chamber facilitate purchase of 240 Legion chairs

A small group gathered recently to celebrate the gift of 240 chairs and other donations to American Legion Ottawa Post 33. Representing Post 33 is Tonya Willey, left, Chuck and Pamela Beckett of SRCCF’s Margaret Messer Fund, Nelson and Karen Nussbaum of SRCCF’s Giving Away the Farm Fund and Ottawa Sunrise Rotary, and LouAnne and Bob Carretto, representing Ottawa First and its gift to the Legion’s Honor/Color Guard. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, the city of Ottawa and Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce recently joined forces to facilitate the purchase of 240 chairs for American Legion Ottawa Post 33.

For its part, SRCCF fundholders Ethel McConnell, Karen and Nelson Nussbaum, and Pamela and Chuck Beckett, all of Ottawa, contributed a combined $2,500. Ottawa Sunrise Rotary and Ottawa Chamber, led by Jay McCracken, also contributed.

The chair purchases were initiated by Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty who also donated with his wife, Dr. Amy Hasty.

Specifically, the SRCCF donations came from McConnell’s Donor Advised Fund, The Margaret Messer Donor Advised Fund (mother of SRCCF co-founder Pamela Beckett) and the Nussbaum’s Giving Away the Farm Donor Advised Fund.

“On behalf of Ottawa’s American Legion, we express our sincere gratitude to the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation for its recent grants,” said Post 33 Commander Tom Shea. “Your contributions enabled the Legion to replace and upgrade 240 folding chairs in our largest meeting room with cushion-backed chairs.

“Your support is invaluable and allows us to contribute more to our four pillars: Veterans, children and youth, Americanism and our nation’s defense.”

Ottawa First, the former fireworks fundraising organization, donated to the Legion’s Honor/Color Guard team.

For information on the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, visit srccf.org, call 815-252-2906 or stop in the office at 116 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa.