Ag Open House at IVCC to showcase program April 29

Illinois Valley Community College’s agriculture department will host its Spring Open House from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, at the Ag Education Center.
The event is open to prospective college students, parents, high school agriculture instructors and administrators. Pre-register by April 24 online at https://www.ivcc.edu/agriculture.
“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in our agriculture program to see first-hand the opportunities IVCC agriculture has to offer. Campus tours will be available as well as an opportunity to socialize with students who can share their experiences,” said co-coordinator Jennifer Timmers in a news release.
For information, contact Timmers at 815-224-0495 or Jennifer_timmers@ivcc.edu or co-coordinator Willard Mott at 815-224-0413 or willard_mott@ivcc.edu.