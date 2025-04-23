Ag Open House at IVCC to showcase program April 29

Campus test plots are not the only thing growing at the Illinois Valley Community College Agriculture Program. Already equipped with a 26-acre campus farm, a greenhouse and indoor labs, the program will be breaking ground on a new classroom/laboratory building on the main campus. Students (from left) Lilly Allicks, Renae Ramey, and Sam Sondgeroth and their classmates are active in all aspects of planning, growing and harvesting. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Illinois Valley Community College’s agriculture department will host its Spring Open House from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, at the Ag Education Center.

The event is open to prospective college students, parents, high school agriculture instructors and administrators. Pre-register by April 24 online at https://www.ivcc.edu/agriculture.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in our agriculture program to see first-hand the opportunities IVCC agriculture has to offer. Campus tours will be available as well as an opportunity to socialize with students who can share their experiences,” said co-coordinator Jennifer Timmers in a news release.

For information, contact Timmers at 815-224-0495 or Jennifer_timmers@ivcc.edu or co-coordinator Willard Mott at 815-224-0413 or willard_mott@ivcc.edu.