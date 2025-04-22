Jauch, Kelley officially sworn-in to Spring Valley City Council

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson administers the oath of office to new City Council members Ed Jauch, Jake Kelley, Chris Affeldt and David Pellegrini during the council meeting on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Bill Freskos)

Newly elected Spring Valley City Council members were sworn in during Monday’s regular council meeting following the election earlier this month.

Ed Jauch was reelected without opposition in the 1st Ward, returning to the council after losing his seat in 2023.

In the 3rd Ward, Jake Kelley narrowly defeated JC Heerdt by 21 votes to earn a spot on the council.

Chris Affeldt in the 2nd Ward and David Pellegrini in the 4th Ward also were reelected without opposition.

Council members Greg Campbell and Mike Herrmann did not seek reelection.

Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson was reelected, defeating Debra Perino.

Thompson and council took time to recognize the outgoing members for their service. Each was presented with a plaque in appreciation of their dedication to the community.

Jauch said he is excited to return to city government and looks forward to applying the lessons he learned from his previous term.

“I look at this as a learning opportunity on how city government works,” Jauch said. “I had a tremendous amount of fun the first time around, and I really enjoy serving the community.”

Kelley said he’s focused on infrastructure and economic development as he begins his first term on the council.

“I’m looking forward to helping improve the roads and sidewalks, and get good businesses to Spring Valley,” Kelley said. “I want to work with the mayor and the council on those things and go from there. I have a background in grants and funding, so hopefully I can help pursue that.”