Ottawa softball sweeps DH from Yorkville Christian: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Ottawa 10-13, Yorkville Christian 2-3: At Yorkville, the Pirates improved to 11-1 on the season with the doubleheader sweep of the Mustangs on Saturday.

In the opener, Kilah Figenbaum and Adelynn Russell (RBI) each had two hits, Bobbi Snook tripled, and Piper Lewis drove in two runs. Russell (Win, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) and Audrey Davis (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) combined pitching efforts.

In Game 2, Ottawa broke the game open with an eight-run fourth. Lewis (two doubles, triple, two RBIs) had four of the Pirates 16 hits. Snook (home run, two RBIs), Aubrey Sullivan (RBI), Figenbaum and Joslyn Rose (double, RBI) all had two hits. Avery Leigh tripled, and Addy Miller (three RBIs) doubled. Davis (Win, 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) and Madilyn Soulsby (2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) shared time in the circle.

Seneca's Tessa Krull (Brian Hoxsey)

Seneca 10, Newark 0 (6 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (14-0) scored seven runs in the first inning and Tessa Krull fired a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the triumph over the Norsemen (9-9-1).

Camryn Stecken (double, three RBIs) had three of Seneca’s 11 hits, while Emma Mino (RBI)added two hits. Krull had two RBIs, Lexie Buis tripled, and Alyssa Zellers doubled.

Dottie Wood (2 IP, 1 K) and Rylie Carlson (3⅔ IP, 1 K) pitched for Newark.

Baseball

Dunlap 9, Ottawa 5: At Dunlap, the host Eagles scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings in the victory over the Pirates (9-6).

Adam Swanson (two doubles) and Colt Bryson (double, RBI) each had three hits for Ottawa, while Jacob Rosetto, Lucas Farabaugh and Harry Carretto each drove in a single run. Bryson (1⅔ IP, 3 ER) took the loss in relief of Swanson (4⅓ IP, 5 ER, 3 K).

Streator 2-3, Washington 1-10: At Streator, the Bulldogs split the twinbill with the Panthers.

In the Game 1 victory, Streator scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Isaiah Weibel (⅔ IP, 1 K) recorded the win in relief of starter Colin Byers (6⅓ IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). Weibel also went 3 for 3 at the plate, while Byers had two hits and an RBI.

In the second game, Jake Hagie, Cole Winterrowd and Talon Melvin had two hits apiece with Weibel and Nolan Lukach driving in runs.

Seneca 5, Somonauk 2: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (4-12) scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth in the victory over the Bobcats (6-7).

Casey Klicker had two hits and an RBI for Seneca, while Brant Roe and Cody Clennon each had an RBI. Brody Rademacher (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) earned the pitching win.

Brady Andrews and Landon Johnson each had two hits for Somonauk, with Luke Hartsell recording an RBI.

Putnam County 4, Fieldcrest 3: At Granville, the host Panthers scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to drop the Knights to 7-6 on the season.

Jordan Heider (triple) and Drew Overocker (RBI) each had two hits for Fieldcrest, while Noah Anson (6⅓ IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Track and field

Host Ottawa 8th, Somonauk 13th at Boys ABC meet: At King Field, the Pirates scored 66 points and the Bobcats 27 in the 13-team event won by Oswego East (266½).

Ottawa had top three finishes from Weston Averkamp (1st, 110-meter hurdles, A; 2nd, 300 hurdles, A), Joey Liebhart (3rd, 110-meter hurdles B; 3rd, 300 hurdles, B), Ethan Poutre (3rd, shot put, C), Bryer Baxter (2nd, pole vault, B) and Dreager Duncan (3rd, long jump, C).

Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell finished second in the “A” 3200 and Gunnar Swenson second in the “B” high jump.

Sandwich 5th at Hub Relays: At Rochelle, the Indians placed fifth in the eight-team event with the 4x400 relay team of Simeion Harris, Logan Trigg, Devin Adams-Dunn, Kayden Page recording a first-place finish.

Flanagan-Cornell 4x200 relay sets school record at Fairbury: At the Prairie Central Invite, the Falcons 4x200 relay team of Alivia Waschle, Gabby Jacobs, Kaylee Delheimer and Abbi Armstrong set a school record with a time of 1 minute, 54.52 seconds. Armstrong posted individual wins in the 100, 200, and long jump.