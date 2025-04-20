Luke Smith throws 1-hit shutout as Princeton tops Monmouth-Roseville 10-0: Saturday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Princeton 10, Monmouth-Rosevllle 0: Luke Smith shut the Titans out on one hit over five innings to pitch the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory over the Titans at Prather Field. He had five strikeouts.

The Tigers (4-4-1) wrapped out 12 hits, led by Ace Christiansen (two RBIs, two doubles) and Jordan Reinhardt with three each. Tyler Forristall had a two-run single and Nolan Kloepping a sacrifice fly in the third inning to stake the Tigers to a 3-0 lead. Jace Stuckey had an RBI hit in the fourth.

Hall 5, Mercer County 3: The Red Devils (10-6) made the most of three hits including an RBI hit by Braden Curran for a win over the Golden Eagles in a Three Rivers crossover at Kirby Park. Jaxon Pinter and Jack Jablonski also had RBIs.

Jablonski was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts in five innings. Izzaq Zrust closed out the game for the save,

St. Bede 9, Parkview Christian 4: Carson Riva went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Bruins (13-2) to a nonconference win at the Academy. Aidan Mullane had one hit and two hits and Alan Spencer added an RBI hit.

Alec Tomsha came on in relief in the first inning and pitched 5 ⅔ innings for the win, scattering seven hits and three runs with three strikeouts.

Bureau Valley 4-3, Abingdon-Avon 1-2: The Storm (15-4) swept the Tornadoes in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader at Manlius after 19 innings of play, capped by a walk-off hit by Landen Birdsley in the 12th inning for a 3-2 win in the nightcap.

Blake Foster had three hits and had two runs and an RBI for BV in Game 2. Helms was the winning pitcher with five shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit with five strikeouts. Foster went seven innings, scattering two hits with nine strikeouts.

Logan Philhower allowed just one hit over 5 ⅔ innings with 14 strikeouts for a 4-1 win in the opener. Drake Taylor (two RBIs) and Birdsley each had two hits and Philhower had an RBI double in the opener. Brock Rediger also doubled.

Softball

Princeton 10, Monmouth-Rosevllle 1: Avah Oertel used her bat and arm to send the Tigresses (4-5) to victory over the Titans at Little Siberia. Oertel clubbed two home runs, driving in four runs on three hits. She also pitched a complete game, scattering five hits with one earned run and eight strikeouts.

Keely Lawson, Sam Woolley and Kelsea Klingenberg (double) each had two hits while Makayla Hecht and Reese Reviglio tripled.

Mercer County 3, Hall 2: Hall (3-10) scored two runs in the seventh inning, but fell short in a Three Rivers crossover in Spring Valley, Kennedy Wozniak had an RBI hit for the Red Devils and Ava Delphi drove in a run.

Brynn Blair took the loss, allowing seven hits, two unearned runs, two walks with two strikeouts.

Bureau Valley 16-1, ROWVA-Williamsfield 1-3: The Storm needed just two at-bats for a 16-1, three-inning win in the first game of a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader at Manlius. Sadie Bailey (RBI), Kaydyn Haage (two RBIs) and Danni Benavidez (three RBIs) each had two hits and winning pitcher Carly Reglin, who struck out three, had two RBIs.

Turnabout was fair play for the R-W, earning a 3-1 in the nightcap with the Storm scoring just one run on five hits. Emily Wright and Bailey each had two hits.

Boys track and field

At Rochelle: Princeton picked up a runner-up finish in the discus behind Machesney Park Harlem in the Hub Relays with Ian Morris (46.94), Landen Hoffman (41.46) and Carter Rossler (28.11). Morris and Hoffman had the top two throws of the day.

The Tigers, who finished sixth of eight teams, placed third in the 4x110 hurdles shuttle with Andrew Stocking, Deacon Gutshall, Ayden Agushi and Casey Etheridge.

Girls soccer

At Coal City: Princeton dropped all three games at the Coal City tournament, falling to Peotone, Coal City and Kaneland.