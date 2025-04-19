Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to hear about Rock Steady Boxing on May 5

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 5, at the Utica Fire Station, just south of Casey’s at U.S. 6 and Route 178. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will host its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 5, at the Utica Fire Station, just south of Casey’s at U.S. 6 and Route 178.

This month’s presenters will be Rock Steady Boxing head coaches: Rachel Hince and Karla Goskusky from the Peru YMCA .They plan to explain RSB by reviewing the program, explaining what they do what they do and giving a demonstration.

The public is invited and refreshments will be served. For further information call Sue at 815-434-7114