Electronics recycling event set June 21 in downtown Ottawa

An electronics recycling event held in Ottawa a few years ago. A similar event is scheduled for this summer at the parking lot at 814 Columbus St., hosted by the City of Ottawa.

An electronics recycling event will be conducted at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 21, in the parking lot at 814 Columbus St. in downtown Ottawa.

The drive-thru event is open to the public and is hosted by the city of Ottawa in partnership with Midwest Computer Recycling Inc.

Residents can drop off a wide variety of electronic items for proper disposal, including computers, laptops, monitors, printers, circuit boards, servers, scanners, hard drives, projectors, cables, power supplies, keyboards, mice, televisions, stereos, VCRs, power tools, appliances, gaming systems, cameras, phones, microwaves, coffee makers, Christmas lights, metal and more.

Some items will be accepted for a fee, payable by cash or check only:

Televisions – $20 each

Large appliances (washers, dryers, etc.) – $20 each

Exercise equipment – $5 each

Microwaves – $5 each

All other accepted items will be recycled at no charge.