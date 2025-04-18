La Salle County names Ortiz undersheriff, Dyke new chief deputy

David Ortiz was named undersheriff for the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, the office announced on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Photo provided by the La )

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy and undersheriff.

Sheriff Adam Diss said Thursday he made two staffing changes following the retirement of Undersheriff Jason Martin, who recently was appointed chief of the Mendota Police Department.

“I am proud to announce the retirement of Undersheriff Jason Martin after 29 dedicated years of service to the citizens of La Salle County,” Diss said. “With Jason’s retirement, I’m pleased to promote Chief Deputy David Ortiz to undersheriff, and Lt. John Dyke will step up as chief deputy.”

Ortiz is a graduate of Ottawa High School who joined the sheriff’s office in 2002.

John Dyke was named chief deputy for the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, the office announced on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Photo provided by the La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

Dyke was born in Kansas, grew up in Arkansas and joined the sheriff’s office on May 18, 1998, following a stint in the U.S. Navy.

Diss praised his outgoing undersheriff and his newly-promoted assistants.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of knowing and working with these remarkable gentlemen, and I’m proud to call them my friends,” Diss said. “I have no doubt that Chief Martin will perform just as admirably for the city of Mendota as he has for the citizens of La Salle County Sheriff’s Office for all these years.”